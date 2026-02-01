Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 242.2 manat ($142.4), or 2.8%, over the week, Trend reports.

The weighted average price of one ounce of gold increased by 697.4 manat ($410.1), or 8.5%, compared to the previous week, to 8,892 manat ($5,229).

Gold ounce value change January 19 7,928 manat ($4,662) January 26 8,619 manat ($5,069) January 20 - January 27 8,614 manat ($5,066) January 21 8,272 manat ($4,865) January 28 8,918 manat ($5,245) January 22 8,153 manat ($4,795) January 29 9,446 manat ($5,555) January 23 8,424 manat ($4,954) January 30 8,861 manat ($5,211) Average weekly rate 8,194 manat ($4,819) Average weekly rate 8,892 manat ($5,229)

This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 5.07 manat ($2.98), or 2.8%. The weighted average price of an ounce of silver was 190.8 manat ($112.2), which is 29.7 manat ($17.4) or 18.5% more than the previous week.

Silver ounce value change January 19 157.8 manat ($92.8) January 26 183.7 manat ($108) January 20 - January 27 183.9 manat ($108.1) January 21 160.4 manat ($94.3) January 28 196.6 manat ($115.6) January 22 158.5 manat ($93.2) January 29 201.3 manat ($118.3) January 23 167.6 manat ($98.5) January 30 188.7 manat ($110.9) Average weekly rate 161.1 manat ($94.7) Average weekly rate 190.8 manat ($112.2)

The price of one ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 587.2 manat ($345.3), or 12.1%. The weighted average price of one ounce of platinum increased by 389.4 manat ($229), or 9.2%, compared to the previous week, to 4,601 manat ($2,706).

Platinum ounce value change January 19 3,988 manat ($2,345) January 26 4,868 manat ($2,863) January 20 - January 27 4,526 manat ($2,661) January 21 4,178 manat ($2,457) January 28 4,597 manat ($2,703) January 22 4,167 manat ($2,450) January 29 4,732 manat ($2,783) January 23 4,511 manat ($2,653) January 30 4,280 manat ($2,517) Average weekly rate 4,211 manat ($2,476) Average weekly rate 4,601 manat ($2,706)

During the week, the price of one ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 241.9 manat ($142.2), or 6.9%. The weighted average price of one ounce of palladium increased by 261.6 manat ($153.8), or 8.3%, compared to the previous week, to 3,413 manat ($2,007).

Palladium ounce value change January 19 3,053 manat ($1,795) January 26 3,516 manat ($2,067) January 20 - January 27 3,338 manat ($1,963) January 21 3,176 manat ($1,867) January 28 3,350 manat ($1,970) January 22 3,128 manat ($1,839) January 29 3,586 manat ($2,109) January 23 3,248 manat ($1,910) January 30 3,274 manat ($1,925) Average weekly rate 3,151 manat ($1,853) Average weekly rate 3,413 manat ($2,007)