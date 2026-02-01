Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 242.2 manat ($142.4), or 2.8%, over the week, Trend reports.
The weighted average price of one ounce of gold increased by 697.4 manat ($410.1), or 8.5%, compared to the previous week, to 8,892 manat ($5,229).
|
Gold ounce value change
|
January 19
|
7,928 manat ($4,662)
|
January 26
|
8,619 manat ($5,069)
|
January 20
|
-
|
January 27
|
8,614 manat ($5,066)
|
January 21
|
8,272 manat ($4,865)
|
January 28
|
8,918 manat ($5,245)
|
January 22
|
8,153 manat ($4,795)
|
January 29
|
9,446 manat ($5,555)
|
January 23
|
8,424 manat ($4,954)
|
January 30
|
8,861 manat ($5,211)
|
Average weekly rate
|
8,194 manat ($4,819)
|
Average weekly rate
|
8,892 manat ($5,229)
This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 5.07 manat ($2.98), or 2.8%. The weighted average price of an ounce of silver was 190.8 manat ($112.2), which is 29.7 manat ($17.4) or 18.5% more than the previous week.
|
|
January 19
|
157.8 manat ($92.8)
|
January 26
|
183.7 manat ($108)
|
January 20
|
-
|
January 27
|
183.9 manat ($108.1)
|
January 21
|
160.4 manat ($94.3)
|
January 28
|
196.6 manat ($115.6)
|
January 22
|
158.5 manat ($93.2)
|
January 29
|
201.3 manat ($118.3)
|
January 23
|
167.6 manat ($98.5)
|
January 30
|
188.7 manat ($110.9)
|
Average weekly rate
|
161.1 manat ($94.7)
|
Average weekly rate
|
190.8 manat ($112.2)
The price of one ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 587.2 manat ($345.3), or 12.1%. The weighted average price of one ounce of platinum increased by 389.4 manat ($229), or 9.2%, compared to the previous week, to 4,601 manat ($2,706).
|
Platinum ounce value change
|
January 19
|
3,988 manat ($2,345)
|
January 26
|
4,868 manat ($2,863)
|
January 20
|
-
|
January 27
|
4,526 manat ($2,661)
|
January 21
|
4,178 manat ($2,457)
|
January 28
|
4,597 manat ($2,703)
|
January 22
|
4,167 manat ($2,450)
|
January 29
|
4,732 manat ($2,783)
|
January 23
|
4,511 manat ($2,653)
|
January 30
|
4,280 manat ($2,517)
|
Average weekly rate
|
4,211 manat ($2,476)
|
Average weekly rate
|
4,601 manat ($2,706)
During the week, the price of one ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 241.9 manat ($142.2), or 6.9%. The weighted average price of one ounce of palladium increased by 261.6 manat ($153.8), or 8.3%, compared to the previous week, to 3,413 manat ($2,007).
|
Palladium ounce value change
|
January 19
|
3,053 manat ($1,795)
|
January 26
|
3,516 manat ($2,067)
|
January 20
|
-
|
January 27
|
3,338 manat ($1,963)
|
January 21
|
3,176 manat ($1,867)
|
January 28
|
3,350 manat ($1,970)
|
January 22
|
3,128 manat ($1,839)
|
January 29
|
3,586 manat ($2,109)
|
January 23
|
3,248 manat ($1,910)
|
January 30
|
3,274 manat ($1,925)
|
Average weekly rate
|
3,151 manat ($1,853)
|
Average weekly rate
|
3,413 manat ($2,007)