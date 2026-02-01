Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy Materials 1 February 2026 13:00 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 242.2 manat ($142.4), or 2.8%, over the week, Trend reports.

The weighted average price of one ounce of gold increased by 697.4 manat ($410.1), or 8.5%, compared to the previous week, to 8,892 manat ($5,229).

Gold ounce value change

January 19

7,928 manat ($4,662)

January 26

8,619 manat ($5,069)

January 20

-

January 27

8,614 manat ($5,066)

January 21

8,272 manat ($4,865)

January 28

8,918 manat ($5,245)

January 22

8,153 manat ($4,795)

January 29

9,446 manat ($5,555)

January 23

8,424 manat ($4,954)

January 30

8,861 manat ($5,211)

Average weekly rate

8,194 manat ($4,819)

Average weekly rate

8,892 manat ($5,229)

This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 5.07 manat ($2.98), or 2.8%. The weighted average price of an ounce of silver was 190.8 manat ($112.2), which is 29.7 manat ($17.4) or 18.5% more than the previous week.

Silver ounce value change

January 19

157.8 manat ($92.8)

January 26

183.7 manat ($108)

January 20

-

January 27

183.9 manat ($108.1)

January 21

160.4 manat ($94.3)

January 28

196.6 manat ($115.6)

January 22

158.5 manat ($93.2)

January 29

201.3 manat ($118.3)

January 23

167.6 manat ($98.5)

January 30

188.7 manat ($110.9)

Average weekly rate

161.1 manat ($94.7)

Average weekly rate

190.8 manat ($112.2)

The price of one ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 587.2 manat ($345.3), or 12.1%. The weighted average price of one ounce of platinum increased by 389.4 manat ($229), or 9.2%, compared to the previous week, to 4,601 manat ($2,706).

Platinum ounce value change

January 19

3,988 manat ($2,345)

January 26

4,868 manat ($2,863)

January 20

-

January 27

4,526 manat ($2,661)

January 21

4,178 manat ($2,457)

January 28

4,597 manat ($2,703)

January 22

4,167 manat ($2,450)

January 29

4,732 manat ($2,783)

January 23

4,511 manat ($2,653)

January 30

4,280 manat ($2,517)

Average weekly rate

4,211 manat ($2,476)

Average weekly rate

4,601 manat ($2,706)

During the week, the price of one ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 241.9 manat ($142.2), or 6.9%. The weighted average price of one ounce of palladium increased by 261.6 manat ($153.8), or 8.3%, compared to the previous week, to 3,413 manat ($2,007).

Palladium ounce value change

January 19

3,053 manat ($1,795)

January 26

3,516 manat ($2,067)

January 20

-

January 27

3,338 manat ($1,963)

January 21

3,176 manat ($1,867)

January 28

3,350 manat ($1,970)

January 22

3,128 manat ($1,839)

January 29

3,586 manat ($2,109)

January 23

3,248 manat ($1,910)

January 30

3,274 manat ($1,925)

Average weekly rate

3,151 manat ($1,853)

Average weekly rate

3,413 manat ($2,007)

No data was released on January 20, as the day is observed in Azerbaijan as a National Day of Mourning and designated a non-working day.

