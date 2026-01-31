Turkmenistan sets sights on high-tech future for banking sector

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 31. Turkmenistan will modernize the infrastructure of its key banks, including the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, the State Commercial Bank “Türkmenistan,” and the Joint-Stock Commercial Bank “Turkmenbashi,” Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The decision was made within the framework of the newly adopted "Concept for the Development of the Digital Economy in Turkmenistan for 2026-2028", aiming to transform the banking sector into a high-tech system.

The modernization is expected to advance financial technologies, introduce modern information and communication systems, and make banking operations faster and more accessible for both citizens and businesses.

Turkmenistan’s banking system is undergoing rapid modernization, focusing on digital transformation, cashless payments, and enhanced security to improve service speed and efficiency. Key updates include the adoption of QR codes, contactless cards, cashback services, and the introduction of advanced polymer banknotes to reduce environmental impact and improve security.