Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin shifts up in price

The price of Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin saw a rise on January 31, reflecting ongoing fluctuations due to the country's floating exchange rate system. The older version of the coin also saw a slight price change, while smaller denominations like the half and quarter coins had specific valuations. Additionally, the price of 18-carat unrefined gold also adjusted accordingly.

