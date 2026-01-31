Azerbaijan and U.S. discuss pathways to deepen bilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Members of the professional staff of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee visited the Azerbaijani Parliament to discuss prospects for further strengthening bilateral relations on January 31,Trend reports.

Samad Seyidov, Chairman of the Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties and head of the working group on Azerbaijan-U.S. parliamentary relations, highlighted the history of Azerbaijan-U.S. relations, current areas of cooperation, and the prospects for elevating ties to a strategic partnership. He emphasized that both sides’ determination to elevate relations to the level of a strategic partnership is clearly reflected in their joint statements and the practical steps being implemented.

Discussing the Washington summit, the Committee Chairman highlighted the importance of President Ilham Aliyev’s working visit to the United States last August, noting the significance of the talks held, agreements reached, and documents signed. He stated that these agreements have brought Azerbaijan-U.S. relations to a qualitatively new stage and stressed that they play a key role in the broader peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, contributing to regional stability and enhanced cooperation.

The parties also highlighted the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP) initiative, with Seyidov noting that its implementation, supported by the United States, will reshape Eurasian transport corridors and significantly deepen regional cooperation. Additionally, the importance of repealing Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act with respect to Azerbaijan was underlined, as this step is expected to strengthen bilateral relations, foster mutual trust, and expand opportunities for collaboration.

Farid Hajiyev, Chief of Staff of the Azerbaijani Parliament, briefed the U.S. delegation on the powers of the parliament and the legal and regulatory framework guiding its work. He explained that parliamentary activities are conducted consistently and systematically, ensuring the discussion and adoption of legislative initiatives, the exercise of parliamentary oversight, and the development of international interparliamentary cooperation.

Hajiyev also outlined the structure of the parliament, the country’s electoral system, the political parties represented, and the work of parliamentary committees and commissions. Guests were informed about the laws regulating deputies’ activities, the legislative process, and relevant procedural rules.

Members of the U.S. House Committee on Foreign Affairs praised the recent advancement of Azerbaijani-American relations, highlighting the deepening cooperation and the elevated level of interparliamentary dialogue. They affirmed that sustaining this positive momentum serves the interests of both nations.

Participating in the meeting were Nigar Arpadarai, Deputy Chair of the Committee on Foreign Relations and Interparliamentary Relations, and MPs Vugar Bayramov, Erkin Gadirli, Sevinj Fataliyeva, and Gulshan Pashayeva, who responded to the delegation’s questions and emphasized that expanding interparliamentary dialogue will further strengthen mutual trust and advance bilateral relations.

The event was also attended by Deputy Chief of Staff Rustam Makhmudov, heads of parliamentary divisions, members of the U.S. diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan, and other officials.

