Kyrgyzstan powers up regional connectivity with new Batken substation
Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
The new Suu-Bashy substation is expected to boost regional energy reliability, support residential and industrial development, and create favorable conditions for investment in Batken.
