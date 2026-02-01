EU military considered terrorist organization - Iranian parliament speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. According to a law passed by the Iranian parliament, the armies of European Union member states are considered terrorist organizations in connection with the designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqir Ghalibaf said today at a plenary session of parliament, Trend reports.

According to him, responsibility for the possible negative consequences of this step lies entirely with the European Union.

"The European Union's attempts to attack the IRGC, which is the biggest obstacle to the spread of terrorism, actually mean attacking itself," Ghalibaf stressed.

During the meeting, member of the parliament's presidium Alireza Salimi noted that, given the designation of the armies of EU member states as terrorist organizations, the issue of removing military attachés from work in the embassies of these states should remain a focus.

The Speaker of Parliament also instructed the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, together with the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to keep this issue under constant review.

On January 29, the European Union designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization, accusing it of violent actions during recent protests in the country.