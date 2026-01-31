South Korea discusses expanding customs co-op with Central Asian nations

Photo: The embassy of Tajikistan in The Republic of Korea

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 31. Central Asian countries and South Korea discussed enhancing cooperation in the customs sector, Trend reports via the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Seoul.

The discussions took place during a formal luncheon meeting on January 30, 2026, attended by the Commissioner of the Korea Customs Service and ambassadors from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The talks included new forms of collaboration under the Central Asia-Republic of Korea framework, information exchange, participation in international conferences and projects, and joint training programs.

The meeting also highlighted ongoing initiatives between the Korea Customs Service and Central Asian partners, with active participation in professional development programs and seminars organized by the Korean side.

South Korea will host the Korea-Central Asia Summit in 2026. Previously postponed, the summit is meant to serve as a platform to advance dialogue on mutually beneficial cooperation between the sides.