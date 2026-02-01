Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency bids tender for medical insurance services
The Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency has announced a tender for voluntary medical insurance services. Interested companies must submit their proposals by the specified deadline. The opening of the tender packages will take place on the same day.
