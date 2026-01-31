Uzbekistan, World Bank discuss funding for next-gen school infrastructure

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 31. Uzbekistan and the World Bank have discussed attracting $55 million in loan financing for the construction of modern schools, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Yves Jeanclème, the World Bank’s Senior Education Specialist, and Otabek Fazilkarimov, Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan.

The discussions also encompassed the allocation of a $5 million grant, alongside a separate $70 million initiative focused on the development of preschool educational institutions.

Both parties examined strategies to enhance the effectiveness of these initiatives, emphasizing the need for harmonization, integration, and optimization of the projects.

A primary focus was placed on the creation of next-generation educational facilities that align with contemporary standards and international benchmarks. Additionally, the parties deliberated on the construction of energy-efficient educational and social infrastructure, utilizing advanced "green" technologies to promote sustainable resource usage and incorporating best international practices.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s portfolio of joint projects with the World Bank currently exceeds $14 billion, reflecting the scale of their ongoing cooperation.