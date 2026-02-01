Iran unveils exports via East Azerbaijan customs in 10M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1.​ Customs checkpoints in East Azerbaijan Province in northwestern Iran have exported goods worth $1.47 billion, totaling 2.8 million tons in the first 10 months of the current Iranian year (from March 21, 2025, through January 20, 2026), Ali-Asghar Abbaszadeh, head of supervision at the province's customs, told reporters, Trend reports.

He highlighted that the principal export commodities included iron, steel, fruits, rubber materials, copper, copper products, and various mineral resources.

Abbaszadeh further noted that goods were exported to 100 countries through the province’s customs offices, with the highest volumes directed to Türkiye, Armenia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Georgia, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Pakistan, Russia, and Turkmenistan.

The customs official also reported that during the same period, imports totaling $1.3 billion and weighing 395,000 tons were received by the province. These imports primarily consisted of machinery, industrial equipment, vehicles, spare parts, tobacco, red meat, and other goods.

According to him, the leading sources of these imports were Türkiye, China, the UAE, Germany, Japan, Spain, Brazil, India, Russia, and Italy.

Abbaszadeh additionally revealed that essential goods accounted for $218 million of the imports, or 95,000 tons. These included oilseeds, rice, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, corn, cooking oil, and red meat.

"Over the same ten-month period, 554 kilograms of gold bullion were also imported through the customs checkpoint at Tabriz International Airport. After Tehran, East Azerbaijan is considered one of Iran’s main centers for gold bullion imports," he said.

Abbaszadeh noted that customs revenues in the province reached 108 trillion rials, equivalent to about $99.7 million, marking a 45 percent increase compared to the same period of the previous year (from March 20, 2024, through January 19, 2025).

In the previous Iranian year (from March 20, 2024, through March 20, 2025), total trade turnover through East Azerbaijan customs amounted to $4.06 billion, or 4.5 million tons, carried out via the customs offices of Tabriz, Sahlan, Julfa, Norduz, Maragheh, and Binab.

---

Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur