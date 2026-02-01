Neither U.S. nor Iran would gain anything from war in Middle East - President Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Neither the United States nor Iran would gain anything from another war in the Middle East, while such a conflict would destabilize the entire region, the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during a telephone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Trend reports.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has not sought and does not seek war in any form, and it is deeply convinced that war would not be in the interests of Iran, the United States, or the region,” he said.

Pezeshkian also expressed hope that Washington has realized the impossibility of forcing Tehran into negotiations through threats and the use of force. “It is obvious that any aggression or attack on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be met with a decisive and authoritative response; however, Iran continues to seek the resolution of issues through diplomatic means,” he added.