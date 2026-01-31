Kazakhstan resumes oil output at Tengiz field following suspension

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 31. Production operations have been resumed at the Tengiz oil field in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

According to the operational headquarters, the first well (group metering station-52) was successfully opened today at 03:35 AM (GMT+5). The technological installations (PBF facility) have been launched and are functioning normally.

Currently, five wells have been brought into operation. The technical services of Tengizchevroil are preparing for the launch of the group metering station-53 (GMS-53). The increase in production volumes will occur in stages as system parameters stabilize and safety measures are fully ensured.

On January 26, the second-generation plant was successfully launched, with its operations sustained by raw materials sourced from the already operational Korolev field.

The Tengiz field, first discovered in 1979, is estimated to contain 3.1 billion tons (approximately 25 billion barrels) of oil reserves. Tengizchevroil, a joint venture established on April 6, 1993, between the government of Kazakhstan and Chevron, plays a central role in the field's development.

Earlier, on January 18, 2026, two fires erupted at the GTES-4 power generation plant located in the field, disrupting power distribution systems. As a result, Tengizchevroil was forced to suspend oil production at both the Tengiz and Korolev fields for safety reasons.