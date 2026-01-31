ING Group foresees steady decline in Uzbekistan inflation through 2027
Photo: Official website of ING GROUP
Uzbekistan’s inflation is expected to slow gradually over the next two years, according to forecasts by Dutch banking group ING, as tight monetary policy and easing price pressures support disinflation.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy