Kazakhstan's FM set to pay official visit to Türkiye

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 31. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev will soon pay an official visit to Türkiye, Trend reports via the Kazakh MFA

Ahead of the visit, the Ministry unveiled an infographic showcasing the key sectors of the evolving strategic partnership between the two nations.

As reported, Türkiye became the first country to formally recognize Kazakhstan's independence on December 16, 1991, and the two countries established diplomatic relations on March 2, 1992. Since 1993, the Intergovernmental Economic Commission, focused on trade and economic cooperation, has been operational, hosting 13 sessions to date. The High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, established in 2012, further strengthened bilateral ties. In 2022, both nations adopted a Joint Statement on Enhanced Strategic Partnership, deepening their cooperation.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kazakhstan's presidents have visited Türkiye a total of 29 times, while Turkish presidents have made 17 visits to Kazakhstan.

The ministry further reports that Türkiye is Kazakhstan’s fourth-largest trading partner, with trade turnover in 2025 reaching $5.4 billion, up 8.9% from the previous year. Kazakhstan’s exports to Türkiye amounted to $3.9 billion, while imports from Türkiye reached $1.5 billion. Over 4,000 companies with Turkish participation operate in Kazakhstan, implementing more than 70 projects worth a total of $5 billion. Türkiye is also among the top 15 investors in the country.