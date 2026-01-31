Azerbaijan, Oman discuss cooperation in field of opera art

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan Adil Karimli, who is on a visit to Oman, met with Umberto Fanni, General Director and Artistic Director of the Royal Opera House in the capital city of Muscat, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

It was noted that the minister spoke about professional theater and opera art in Azerbaijan, emphasizing the country’s rich traditions in this field.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation between the Royal Opera House Muscat and the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, as well as other theater and concert institutions, were discussed.