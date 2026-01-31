Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan, Oman discuss cooperation in field of opera art

Azerbaijan Materials 31 January 2026 23:23 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan Adil Karimli, who is on a visit to Oman, met with Umberto Fanni, General Director and Artistic Director of the Royal Opera House in the capital city of Muscat, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

It was noted that the minister spoke about professional theater and opera art in Azerbaijan, emphasizing the country’s rich traditions in this field.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation between the Royal Opera House Muscat and the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, as well as other theater and concert institutions, were discussed.

