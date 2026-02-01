Azerbaijan reveals banks’ rankings based on interest revenues
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has revealed the latest ranking of banks by interest revenues as of January 1, 2026. Kapital Bank leads the list, followed by the International Bank of Azerbaijan and PASHA Bank. At the bottom of the ranking is the Baku branch of Bank Melli Iran.
