Kazakhstan powers up gasoline exports to Uzbekistan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 1. Kazakhstan exported 112,797 tons of automotive gasoline to Uzbekistan from January through November 2025, which is 7 times more than the corresponding period of 2024 (16,000 tons)

Data obtained by Trend from the country’s Bureau of National Statistics shows that the value reached $76.631 million, increasing 6.6 times from $11.5 million in the same months of 2024.

Over the reporting period, Kazakhstan's automotive gasoline exports reached 204,567 tons, representing a significant 6.4-fold increase compared to the 31,583 tons exported in the same period of 2024. The total value of these exports amounted to $130.985 million, marking a 5.8-fold rise from the $22.332 million recorded in 11M2024.

Of this total, 183,012 tons of automotive gasoline, valued at $117.401 million, were directed to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, while 21,554 tons, worth $13.584 million, were exported to non-CIS nations.

Kazakhstan's overall foreign trade turnover during the mentioned period reached $128.8 billion, reflecting a slight decline of 0.1% compared to the previous year. While exports contracted by 4.2%, amounting to $71.14 billion, imports experienced a 5.5% increase, totaling $57.67 billion.