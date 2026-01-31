Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan dive deeper into water management cooperation

The Turkmen delegation, headed by Tanryguly Atakhallyyev, Deputy
Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, and the Uzbek
delegation, led by Shuhrat Ganiev, Advisor to the President of
Uzbekistan on Agrarian Development, convened a high-level meeting
with officials from both nations' relevant ministries and agencies
responsible for water resources, irrigation, and environmental
protection.
During the meeting, the co-chairs emphasized the longstanding
strength of Turkmen-Uzbek relations, founded on principles of
mutual trust, respect for sovereignty, and cooperation. They
underscored the significance of enhancing collaboration not only in
water management but also in key sectors such as economic
development, infrastructure, and humanitarian affairs.
Discussions focused on the adoption of advanced technologies for
optimizing water use, effective systems for water resource
monitoring and accounting, and strategies for human capital
development in the water management sector. Particular attention
was devoted to climate adaptation strategies and risk mitigation
measures to ensure the sustainability of water supplies.
The sides confirmed their commitment to regular consultations,
commission meetings, joint initiatives, and strengthening the legal
and institutional framework of cooperation. The meeting concluded
with the signing of the protocol of the fifth session of the Joint
Turkmen-Uzbek Intergovernmental Commission on Water Management,
held in a constructive and businesslike atmosphere.