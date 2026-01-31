Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan dive deeper into water management cooperation

The Turkmen delegation, headed by Tanryguly Atakhallyyev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, and the Uzbek delegation, led by Shuhrat Ganiev, Advisor to the President of Uzbekistan on Agrarian Development, convened a high-level meeting with officials from both nations' relevant ministries and agencies responsible for water resources, irrigation, and environmental protection.

During the meeting, the co-chairs emphasized the longstanding strength of Turkmen-Uzbek relations, founded on principles of mutual trust, respect for sovereignty, and cooperation. They underscored the significance of enhancing collaboration not only in water management but also in key sectors such as economic development, infrastructure, and humanitarian affairs.

Discussions focused on the adoption of advanced technologies for optimizing water use, effective systems for water resource monitoring and accounting, and strategies for human capital development in the water management sector. Particular attention was devoted to climate adaptation strategies and risk mitigation measures to ensure the sustainability of water supplies.

The sides confirmed their commitment to regular consultations, commission meetings, joint initiatives, and strengthening the legal and institutional framework of cooperation. The meeting concluded with the signing of the protocol of the fifth session of the Joint Turkmen-Uzbek Intergovernmental Commission on Water Management, held in a constructive and businesslike atmosphere.