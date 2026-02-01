Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 1

Economy Materials 1 February 2026 10:36 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 1, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to January 31.

The official rate for $1 is 1,142,081 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,353,860 rials. On January 31, the euro was priced at 1,319,884 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 1

Rial on January 31

1 US dollar

USD

1,142,081

1,110,395

1 British pound

GBP

1,563,566

1,524,196

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,478,242

1,440,181

1 Swedish króna

SEK

128,071

125,238

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

118,492

115,769

1 Danish krone

DKK

181,503

176,731

1 Indian rupee

INR

12,458

12,091

1 UAE Dirham

AED

310,982

302,354

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

3,726,547

3,619,631

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

408,089

396,764

100 Japanese yen

JPY

738,085

719,438

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

146,217

142,174

1 Omani rial

OMR

2,965,319

2,885,291

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

838,905

819,027

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

687,673

671,364

1 South African rand

ZAR

70,646

69,223

1 Turkish lira

TRY

26,279

25,528

1 Russian ruble

RUB

15,054

14,642

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

313,145

305,054

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

87,145

84,828

1 Syrian pound

SYP

10,329

10,038

1 Australian dollar

AUD

794,980

776,565

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

304,555

296,105

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,037,449

2,953,178

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

899,054

874,334

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

931,669

908,577

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

36,927

35,896

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

544

529

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

778,290

755,351

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

181,862

176,808

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

164,296

159,704

100 Thai baht

THB

3,629,872

3,524,896

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

289,791

281,653

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

789,586

768,459

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,610,834

1,566,142

1 euro

EUR

1,353,860

1,319,884

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

227,463

220,652

1 Georgian lari

GEL

424,225

412,788

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

68,051

66,187

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

17,372

16,845

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

401,430

390,276

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

671,812

653,174

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,938,738

1,883,863

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

121,401

118,900

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

326,318

316,386

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,117

3,038

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,294,443 rials and $1 costs 1,534,475.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.59-1.62 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.89-1.92 million rials.

