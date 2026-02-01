Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar January 19 1.7000 January 26 1.7000 January 20 - January 27 1.7000 January 21 1.7000 January 28 1.7000 January 22 1.7000 January 29 1.7000 January 23 1.7000 January 30 1.7000 Average rate per week 1.7000 Average rate per week 1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.011 manat this week, and the weighted average rate rose by 0.039395 manat, amounting to 2.02812 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro January 19 1.9776 January 26 2.0162 January 20 - January 27 2.0185 January 21 1.9921 January 28 2.0401 January 22 1.9875 January 29 2.0386 January 23 1.9977 January 30 2.0272 Average rate per week 1.988725 Average rate per week 2.02812

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0049 this week, while the weighted average went up by 0.2373 manat, amounting to 2.23088 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble January 19 2.1807 January 26 2.2434 January 20 - January 27 2.2222 January 21 2.1870 January 28 2.2295 January 22 2.2139 January 29 2.2208 January 23 2.2470 January 30 2.2385 Average rate per week 2.20715 Average rate per week 2.23088

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 to 0.0391 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0001 manat, making 0.03918 manat per one lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira January 19 0.0393 January 26 0.0392 January 20 - January 27 0.0392 January 21 0.0393 January 28 0.0392 January 22 0.0393 January 29 0.0392 January 23 0.0392 January 30 0.0391 Average rate per week 0.03928 Average rate per week 0.03918

No data were released on January 20, as the date is observed in Azerbaijan as a National Day of Mourning and marked as a non-working day.

