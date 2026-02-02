Kyrgyzstan, JICA to develop country co-op program through 2030

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 2. The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have agreed to jointly develop a new Country Cooperation Program for the period 2026–2030, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Finance Almaz Baketaev and Vice President of the JICA Yoshifumi Yoshikawa.

The document focuses on the country’s priority areas for socio-economic development, as well as mechanisms for support from the Japanese agency.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation.

Baketaev expressed gratitude to the Japanese side for its consistent support of Kyrgyzstan and highlighted the importance of four grant projects signed last December.

According to him, the new program will help systematize cooperation and enhance its contribution to the implementation of national development programs.

For his part, Yoshikawa confirmed JICA’s intention to continue taking Kyrgyzstan’s strategic interests into account when shaping its assistance programs.

He also expressed readiness to expand cooperation in the areas of human capital development and support for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Meanwhile, over the entire period of cooperation, 43 projects have been implemented in Kyrgyzstan with JICA’s support across various sectors of the economy and the social sphere. In 2026, the 25th anniversary of the opening of JICA’s representative office in the country will be marked.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel