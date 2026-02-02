KMG PetroChem, Baker Hughes discuss equipment supply for gas separation complex at Tengiz

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 2. Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan’s KMG PetroChem, Diaz Diyanov, and Maria Borras, Vice President of US-based Baker Hughes, have discussed the supply of key equipment for the Gas Separation Complex (GSC) project at the Tengiz field site in the Atyrau region, Trend reports via the Kazakh company.

The discussions took place on the sidelines of the Baker Hughes Annual Meeting held in Florence, Italy.

The sides reviewed issues related to the manufacturing and supply of equipment for the GSC project, including gas turbine units for power generation, as well as process compressors classified as critical equipment.

Particular attention was paid to practical aspects of expanding the localization of spare parts production and further development of Baker Hughes’ service operations in Kazakhstan.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to hold face-to-face discussions in the near future on localization matters, involving local suppliers and Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company, KazMunayGas.

The first pile-driving for the GSC took place on November 19, 2025, at the Tengiz field site in the Atyrau region. The project involves the construction of a large facility with a processing capacity of up to 9.1 billion cubic meters per year. It is aimed at supplying the Sileno polyethylene plant with necessary raw materials—ethane, up to 1.6 million tons per year. The GSC will also produce propane, with an output of up to 360,000 tons.

The project is being implemented by KMG PetroChem LLP (a subsidiary of KazMunayGas National Company), in partnership with an international consortium led by the Italian company Tecnimont S.p.A. (Maire Group, Italy), which includes Consolidated Contractors International Company (CCIC, Lebanon).

Baker Hughes (formerly General Electric) is a US-based multinational oilfield services company headquartered in Houston. The company operates in more than 120 countries worldwide. In Kazakhstan, Baker Hughes has been providing services and supplying equipment for the Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak fields since the early 2000s. In 2024, the company contributed to the successful implementation of the Tengiz expansion project.

