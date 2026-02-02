Azerbaijan reforms speaker election criteria, lifting Nakhchivan residency requirement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The requirement for an individual to have resided in Nakhchivan for five years before being eligible for election as the Speaker of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is being abolished, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the draft law "On approval of amendments to the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic", discussed at today's plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

According to the current legislation, any MP of the Supreme Assembly who has resided permanently in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for at least five years, has no obligations to other states, has a higher education, and doesn't have dual citizenship may be elected as the assembly speaker.

Under the proposed amendment, any MP of the Supreme Assembly with a higher education may be elected as its speaker.

The draft law was put to debate and passed in a second vote. The first vote was held on July 8, 2025.