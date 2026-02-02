Azerbaijan's SOCAR and Huawei discuss digital transformation in petrochemicals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. A delegation from the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), which also included representatives from the operating company Umid Babek Operating Company (UBOC), visited Huawei's headquarters in Shenzhen, China, to exchange experiences in the field of digital transformation and advanced technologies for the oil and gas sector from January 26 through January 29, Trend reports via SOCAR.

Meanwhile, it is noted that during meetings with SOCAR Vice President Babak Huseynov and President of Huawei's Oil and Gas Division Deng Bi, the parties discussed the possibilities of digital solutions to improve operational efficiency, smart management, and long-term value creation.

“Such interactions support SOCAR's long-term digital strategy and help UBOC stay abreast of technologies that strengthen operational efficiency, sustainability, and development,” the information says.

SOCAR was founded in 1992. The company operates across the entire oil and gas cycle: exploration, production, processing, and export. It manages a network of gas stations and international assets in a number of countries, participates in energy trading, and is a key player in Azerbaijan's economy.