Iran's tea imports show uptick in 9M2025
Iran's tea imports have seen a notable increase during the first nine months of the current year. A significant portion of the tea came from three main countries. In contrast, coffee imports dropped due to rising global prices and currency fluctuations.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy