Azerbaijan, Central Asian nations launch feasibility study for Green Energy Corridor project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The first online meeting on the preparation of the feasibility study for the “Central Asia-Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor” project has been held with the participation of deputy energy ministers of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, the Joint Venture, CESI S.p.A, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and electricity companies of the three countries, Trend reports via Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy.

Deputy Energy Minister Orkhan Zeynalov emphasized the importance of joint efforts by the three countries, international institutions, and consulting companies in exploring the significant renewable energy potential of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. He noted that the “Central Asia-Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor” project will further deepen strategic cooperation by strengthening energy connectivity among the countries.

Kazakhstan’s Deputy Energy Minister Sungat Yessimkhanov and Uzbekistan’s Deputy Energy Minister Umid Mamadaminov said they expect strong results from the study, stressing that the “Central Asia–Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor” project carries strategic importance for regional energy integration and the low-carbon transition.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the planned activities for the initial phase of the feasibility study and the organization of the relevant mission, which will be jointly implemented by the consulting company CESI S.p.A and its partners, Türkiye’s EPRA and the United Kingdom’s JURU. The next steps were agreed upon.

To implement the project, the Green Corridor Alliance Joint Venture was established based on the Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the Field of Green Energy Development and Transmission between the governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan. Italy’s CESI S.p.A won the international tender to prepare the feasibility study. The feasibility study process will be carried out with the support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

