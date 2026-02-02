Zangezur line unlocks Nakhchivan's energy potential, shifting regional power dynamics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The construction of the Zangazur high-voltage power line, aimed at linking Nakhchivan to Azerbaijan’s main energy grid and paving the way for the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe international energy corridor, is shaping up to be one of the South Caucasus’ most pivotal infrastructure projects in recent times. The initiative aims not only to integrate the isolated region internally but also to create a new framework for cross-border electricity supply between the Caspian region and European markets.

The project involves building a 74-kilometer, 330-kilovolt, 1,000-megawatt double-circuit high-voltage power transmission line linking Jabrayil to Aghband, while a 105-kilometer line from Nakhchivan to the Ordubad border is also under development. The route runs along the Araz River and cuts through mountainous and rocky terrain in several sections, making the project both technically complex and capital-intensive.

The next phase involves building an additional 44-kilometer transmission line through the Zangezur Corridor, connecting to the Aghband and Ordubad routes. In Nakhchivan city, a new 330-kilovolt substation is taking shape on 49 hectares of land, with mobilization work already underway.

The Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe Energy Corridor project will continue with a 230-kilometer, 400-kilovolt power line from Nakhchivan to Türkiye and the construction of the country’s first 400-kilovolt converter station. This development elevates the initiative beyond national infrastructure, transforming it into a vital international transit route.

For Nakhchivan, the project is a game-changer. Historically isolated from Azerbaijan’s main power grid and dependent on external sources for frequency regulation, Nakhchivan’s connection to the national network enhances energy stability, reduces operational risks, and strengthens local supply resilience.

The region already boasts a diversified energy mix. In 2025, power plants in Nakhchivanenergy LLC’s operational zone generated 507.6 million kWh of electricity, with 321.7 million kWh (63.4%) from thermal plants, 125.1 million kWh (24.7%) from hydroelectric plants, and 60.7 million kWh (11.9%) from solar and hybrid solar-wind facilities. In total, 36.6% of generation comes from alternative and renewable sources, positioning Nakhchivan not just as a consumer but also as a potential exporter of “green” electricity.

Beyond Azerbaijan, the Zangezur line is shaping up as an electrical counterpart to the region’s transport and gas corridors, positioning the country as a strategic energy logistics hub between East and West. For Türkiye, the project diversifies electricity imports, eases domestic grid pressures, and opens pathways for further renewable integration. European countries, meanwhile, gain access to Caspian hydro and solar power, supporting decarbonization goals and the development of interconnectors.

In essence, the Zangezur line is more than a power transmission project; it is the foundation for a new regional energy ecosystem. It bolsters Azerbaijan’s position as a key player in transit and export, gives Türkiye a leg up with extra capacity and flexibility, and serves Europe a dependable and possibly eco-friendly energy option.

As the project advances, the South Caucasus’ energy landscape is becoming increasingly interconnected, proving that large-scale interconnection projects, not individual power plants, are now defining the balance of power in the modern energy sector.

