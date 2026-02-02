Azerbaijan expands powers of Nakhchivan Cabinet of Ministers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The powers of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic are being expanded, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the draft law “On the Approval of Amendments to the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic,” which was discussed today at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

According to the draft law, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, with the consent of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, will establish and liquidate central executive bodies within the framework of the expenditures provided for the executive branch in the state budget of the Autonomous Republic.

Moreover, it will also resolve issues arising in connection with the exercise of executive power in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in accordance with this Constitution, as well as other issues assigned to it by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The draft law was put up for discussion and adopted in the second vote. The first vote took place on July 8, 2025.