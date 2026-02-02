Azerbaijan extends suspension of business sector inspections until 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The suspension of inspections carried out in Azerbaijan's business sector will be extended, Trend reports.

This is reflected in a draft law on amendments to the Law on the Suspension of Inspections in the Business Sector, which was discussed at today’s plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Under the draft law, inspections in the business sector across the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan will remain suspended until January 1, 2027. For reference, inspections were first suspended starting from November 1, 2015, to stimulate the development of entrepreneurship in the country. This suspension period ended on January 1, 2026.

Following discussions, the draft law was put to a vote and adopted in its first reading.

Under the current legislation, during the suspension period, only a limited range of inspections is permitted. These include tax inspections, inspections in the financial markets sector, customs audits, inspections conducted by the relevant executive authority at private medical institutions, as well as checks related to compliance with rules on the quality and safety of medicines, food and feed safety control, fire supervision, state construction supervision, oversight of the safe operation of high-risk facilities and mining sites, and radiation safety control.

In addition, inspections may be conducted in connection with cases of interference with electricity, water, heat, and gas meters, illegal connections to distribution or heating networks without the consent of the supplying enterprise, as well as inspections carried out by supervisory bodies designated under the laws on combating the legalization of criminally obtained property and the financing of terrorism, and on targeted financial sanctions.

Inspections related to situations posing significant threats to human life and health, state security, and economic interests may also be conducted, with their scope and limitations determined by the relevant executive authority.

