Azerbaijan and Jordan set to boost collaboration in customs affairs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijan and Jordan will cooperate and provide mutual assistance in the customs sphere, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed at today's plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the “Agreement on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan” was signed in Baku on November 27, 2025.

The agreement, consisting of 22 articles, provides for mutual assistance between the customs authorities of both parties in accordance with established rules and conditions to ensure the proper application of customs legislation and to prevent, detect, and investigate violations of this legislation.

The agreement contains the necessary provisions on the obligation of the Parties to provide the necessary information at the request of the relevant authority on these issues, voluntary assistance by providing information deemed necessary, technical assistance, provision of information on the illegal trafficking of goods posing a danger, controlled shipments, the form and content of requests for assistance, the procedure for executing requests, exceptions, confidentiality, the procedure for using information, etc.

The other provisions of the agreement regulate its entry into force, duration, termination, and other related matters.

Moreover, it was noted that similar agreements had been signed in previous years by the Republic of Azerbaijan with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Morocco, Montenegro, the Government of the State of Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Macedonia, Israel, Serbia, Argentina, and several other countries.

The draft law on the approval of the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters” was put to a vote after discussion and adopted in the first reading.