Iran pins hopes on diplomacy for positive results, foreign minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Iran hopes for diplomacy to soon yield a positive result and will take the first step in this direction, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said during the speech at the mausoleum of the founder of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Ruhollah Khomeini, in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, the Iranian side is ready for diplomacy, but everyone knows that diplomacy is incompatible with pressure, fear, and threats. Diplomacy has its own purpose.

Araghchi added that Iran is ready for diplomacy that is equal, based on mutual respect and ensures mutual benefits.

On April 12, 19, and 26 and May 11 and 23, 2025, five rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran's nuclear program took place. The indirect talks were organized through the mediation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, and were conducted by an Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and a U.S. delegation led by U.S. Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff. The first, third, and fourth rounds of talks took place in Muscat, the capital of Oman, and the second and fifth rounds took place in Rome, the capital of Italy.

On the morning of June 13, 2025, Israel launched air strikes against Iran. The strikes killed a large number of high-ranking military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior officials.

On the same evening, Iran responded to Israel with Operation True Promise III, launching hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at several targets, including Tel Aviv, resulting in civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

On June 22, the U.S. launched military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites. The airstrikes reportedly destroyed the Iranian nuclear facilities.

