Azerbaijan’s myGov ID achieves record user base

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The number of users on Azerbaijan’s myGov ID platform has exceeded 5 million in 2025, representing a 19% growth in users over the past year, said Farid Osmanov, Chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), Trend reports.

Speaking today at a press conference on the annual activities of the organization he heads, Osmanov mentioned that the platform experienced a 29% uptick in transactions compared to 2024, amounting to 101.1 million last year, while the count of integrated information systems skyrocketed by 67%, hitting 274.

“MyGov ID integrates all major information resources and systems. In accordance with relevant legislation, the platform is centrally connected to the appropriate state and information systems. Last year, more than 100 new state and private information systems were integrated into the platform,” Osmanov emphasized.

