Another 25 wagons with grain sent to Armenia via Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Wagons with grain were sent from Russia to Armenia in transit through the territory of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Today, 25 wagons with a total weight of 1,746 tons were sent to Armenia.

Since the start of deliveries from Russia to Armenia, 285 grain wagons with a total volume of approximately 19.9 thousand tons have been sent via Azerbaijan.

On October 21, 2025, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in a joint press statement with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasized that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had existed since the occupation, and the first such transit cargo was the delivery of Kazakh grain to Armenia.

On December 18, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) sent 1,220 tons of AI-95 motor fuel to Armenia.

Then, on January 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 tons of cargo (48 wagons) were sent to Armenia, including 1,742 tons of AI-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel.

And on January 11, a train of 18 cars loaded with 979 tons of AI-92 grade motor gasoline was sent to this country.