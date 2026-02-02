Kazakhstan's Air Astana set to launch regular flights to Cyprus

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 2. Air Astana will launch regular flights to Larnaca (Cyprus), Trend reports via Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport.

From June through September, the airline will run scheduled flights to Larnaca from Astana and Almaty.

Flights from Astana will be taking to the skies from June 2 through September 5, with services rolling out on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The outbound journey will take a good 5 hours and 40 minutes, while the return trip will be a bit quicker at 5 hours and 5 minutes.



Flights from Almaty are set to take off from June 4 through September 6, running on Thursdays and Sundays. The outbound flight will take a good 6 hours and 5 minutes, while the return flight will be a bit quicker at 5 hours and 30 minutes.

All flights on the Larnaca route will be operated using Airbus A321LR narrow-body aircraft.

Meanwhile, Air Astana is also set to launch a new route on March 29 connecting Almaty and China's Shanghai. The flights will operate three times a week and will also be served by Airbus A321LR aircraft.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel