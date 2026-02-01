Iran's Supreme Leader says this time conflict will turn into regional war

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. I want the US side to know that if war breaks out this time, it will be a regional war, said Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, while receiving a group of Iranian citizens in Tehran today on the occasion of the start of the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Trend reports.

According to him, the US side sometimes talks about war, about its arrival with planes and other means, and this is not a new issue.

Khamenei said that the US side has repeatedly expressed the view that all options are on the table. And when we say all choices, we mean the choice of war.

The Supreme Leader of Iran noted that the Iranian side is not afraid of such ideas, the Iranian side is not the party that started the war and does not want to oppress anyone or attack any country.

The US launched military air strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities in June last year. The strikes reportedly destroyed Iran's nuclear facilities. In response, Iran announced that it had attacked a US military base in Qatar.