Kyrgyzstan, UAE to sign bilateral agreements during World Governments Summit

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 2. Kyrgyzstan and the UAE are set to sign a number of bilateral documents during the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the information, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, will pay a working visit to the UAE at the invitation of UAE Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During the visit, Adylbek Kasymaliev will take part in the World Governments Summit and hold talks with the UAE’s senior leadership, as well as with heads of several ministries and sovereign wealth funds.

The visit’s agenda also includes the signing of bilateral documents with the Emirati side and the organization of a side event titled "The Snow Leopard Model of Economic Growth for Kyrgyzstan: Government Accelerators, Institutions, and Investments," to be held on the margins of the Summit with the participation of high-ranking UAE officials.

