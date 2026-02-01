Azerbaijan spills beans on ranking of local banks by amount of interest expenses
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has revealed the ranking of banks by interest expenses as of January 1. The International Bank of Azerbaijan leads, followed by Kapital Bank and PASHA Bank. Bank Eurasia has the lowest interest expenses among the banks.
