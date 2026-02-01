Azerbaijan's household loan investments hit new highs by 2026
The volume of loans invested in households by banks and non-bank credit organizations in Azerbaijan has seen an increase as of January 1, 2026. The figure rose both compared to the previous month and the same period last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy