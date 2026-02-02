President of Kazakhstan set to visit Pakistan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 2. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to Pakistan on February 3–4, Trend reports via the Akorda.

During the visit, Tokayev is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari. The negotiations are expected to focus on prospects for strengthening political dialogue, as well as expanding trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

It is also expected that Tokayev will take part in the Kazakhstan-Pakistan business forum, aimed at promoting direct contacts between the business communities and identifying new areas for partnership.

Diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Pakistan were established on February 24, 1992.

According to Kazakhstan’s National Statistics Bureau, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Pakistan reached $101.3 million in January-November 2025, more than doubling compared to the same period of the previous year, when it stood at $48.6 million.

