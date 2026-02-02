Iran reviews details for restarting talks with U.S.– spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Iran is reviewing the details of restarting discussions with the United States, the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said, Trend reports.

Speaking during a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei noted that various assessments are being conducted regarding the format of the talks. According to him, countries in the region with genuine concerns about the current situation are striving to play a constructive role, while some European Union member states have taken steps that increase regional tensions.

“The regional countries are acting as intermediaries to convey messages. In this framework, a number of issues have been communicated, and Iran is now at the stage of making decisions on the details of the diplomatic process. We hope to see results in the coming days,” he added.

Baghaei made it clear that the talks will revolve around Iran’s nuclear program.

“This issue has long been used as a tool for applying pressure and sanctions. Iran seeks the lifting of sanctions as its natural right in exchange for resolving concerns and building trust regarding the nature of its nuclear program,” he said.

On April 12, 19, and 26 and May 11 and 23, 2025, five rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran's nuclear program took place. The indirect talks were organized through the mediation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, and were conducted by an Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and a U.S. delegation led by U.S. Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff. The first, third, and fourth rounds of talks took place in Muscat, the capital of Oman, and the second and fifth rounds took place in Rome, the capital of Italy.

On the morning of June 13, 2025, Israel launched air strikes against Iran. The strikes killed a large number of high-ranking military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior officials.

On the same evening, Iran responded to Israel with Operation True Promise III, launching hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at several targets, including Tel Aviv, resulting in civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

On June 22, the U.S. launched military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites. The airstrikes reportedly destroyed the Iranian nuclear facilities.

