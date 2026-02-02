Azerbaijan counts revenues from natural gas export to Georgia in 11M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2.​ Azerbaijan generated $218.4 million in revenue from the export of 2.06 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Georgia from January through November 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee indicates that the export value decreased by $66 million, or 23.2%, and the volume by 0.9 million cubic meters, or 30.3%, compared to the same period of 2024 ($284.4 million for 2.9 billion cubic meters).

Overall, Azerbaijan exported 22.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas abroad from January through November 2025, generating revenue of $8.11 billion. This represents an increase of $513.3 million, or 6.7% in value, compared to the same period in 2024, while the exported volume fell by 718 million cubic meters, or 3%.

Moreover, Azerbaijan imported 252.1 million cubic meters of natural gas worth $39.1 million in the first 11 months of 2025. Compared to the previous year, this is $42.8 million, or 2.1 times less in value, and 261.4 million cubic meters, or two times less in volume.