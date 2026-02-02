Azerbaijani parliament ratifies convention of International Labor Organization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The Azerbaijani parliament has ratified the International Labor Organization (ILO) Convention, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed at today's plenary session of the parliament.

Convention No. 187 - Promotional Framework for Occupational Safety and Health - was adopted in Geneva on June 15, 2006.

The instrument consists of a preamble and 14 articles.

Each member that ratifies this convention, in consultation with the most representative employers' and workers' organizations, shall promote the continuous enhancement of occupational safety and health. This is achieved by developing national policies, systems, and programs aimed at preventing occupational injuries, diseases, and fatalities. These efforts shall be guided by the principles outlined in ILO instruments, with active measures implemented through national frameworks dedicated to occupational safety and health.

In consultation with the leading organizations of employers and workers, each member shall establish, maintain, and progressively refine a national occupational safety and health system. This includes the formulation, implementation, monitoring, evaluation, and periodic review of a comprehensive national program. The program must be widely disseminated and, to the extent possible, will be enforced upon approval by the highest national authority.

Each member promotes a safe and healthy working environment by formulating its national policy.

The draft law on the ratification of Convention No. 187 was put to a vote after discussion and adopted in the first reading.

