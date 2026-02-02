Azerbaijan’s draft law enhances presidential role in Nakhchivan's executive appointments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijan has broadened the authority of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, while also revising the procedure for appointing heads of executive bodies, transferring this responsibility to the President of Azerbaijan upon the Chairman’s recommendation, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the draft law “On the Approval of Amendments to the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic,” which was discussed today at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament.

According to the draft law, the Chairman will be granted the following powers:

To submit proposals to the President of Azerbaijan on the appointment of elections to the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic;

To provide the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with information on important issues of state and socio-political life of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic;

Represent the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in relations with foreign states and international organizations, as well as with other individuals and legal entities;

Make reports to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the appointment of heads of local executive bodies in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic;

Submit proposals to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the awarding of professional degrees and higher special ranks to persons working in the state bodies of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic; submit proposals to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the awarding of state awards of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The draft law was submitted for discussion and adopted in the second vote. The first vote took place on July 8, 2025.