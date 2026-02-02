Azerbaijan shares transport expertise at Int'l Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijan used the Corporate Partnership Council Week of the International Transport Forum (ITF), a high-level gathering of global transport policymakers in France, to showcase its approach to sustainable transport, digital connectivity, and cross-sector coordination, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

Speaking at the opening session, ITF Secretary General Young Tae Kim highlighted the decisive role of partnerships in building sustainable transport systems. He praised Azerbaijan’s intention to contribute to a better-connected world during its presidency of the Forum.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to France, Leyla Abdullayeva, emphasized that the country has put forward important initiatives within the framework of its ITF presidency. She noted that a policy recommendation on digital connectivity and urban transport development has been prepared, active participation in global platforms has been ensured, and contributions to ITF research platforms have been expanded.

Alish Ismayilov, a representative of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport on a business trip to Paris, stated that in the modern era, sustainable transport is based not only on infrastructure but also on governance, coordination, data, and trust. He also spoke about the coordinated operation of different modes of transport in Azerbaijan, stressing that the establishment of the Transport Coordination and Transit Freight Transportation Coordination Councils, as well as AZCON Holding, serves as an important mechanism in this regard.

Azerbaijan also took part in a panel titled “Governance of Sustainable Transport,” with officials saying the country’s active role at the forum underscored its interest in deepening international dialogue and cooperation on the future of transport.

