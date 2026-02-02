A Bright opportunity from Yelo Bank for female entrepreneurs!

Women's business activity in Azerbaijan reaches new heights every year. Today, more than 338,000 female entrepreneurs are writing their own success stories in our country, and over 21,000 new faces have joined their ranks in the last year alone. As Yelo Bank, we are offering our microcredit product with special conditions to support this energy and further facilitate access to financial resources for female entrepreneurs. Product Terms:

Amount: 500 – 100,000 AZN

Term: Up to 48 months

Grace period: Up to 12 months

Annual interest rate: Starting from just 8%

Supporting female entrepreneurs is both an economic and an important social mission. Low interest rates and long grace periods allow female entrepreneurs to think not about loan obligations, but about the growth of their business.

If you also want to grow your business or start a new project, Yelo Bank is with you every step of the way. To take advantage of the loan and apply online: https://ylb.az/qdshb.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!