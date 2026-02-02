IFC greenlights loan for packaging project in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 2. The
International Finance Corporation (IFC) is extending a financial
commitment of up to $18 million to East Can Solutions in Uzbekistan
to facilitate the establishment of the nation's inaugural
greenfield aluminum can production facility, Trend reports.
According to the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the
plant, set to be located in Tashkent, is anticipated to provide
beverage producers with fully recyclable aluminum packaging. This
initiative aims to bolster domestic supply, meet the rising market
demand, and mitigate reliance on imported goods.
IFC highlighted that the financing is expected to generate over
200 direct employment opportunities and yield significant
environmental benefits. The facility’s annual production capacity
is projected to reach up to 1.1 billion aluminum cans. Moreover,
the implementation of energy-efficient technologies is forecasted
to reduce both energy consumption and emissions, aligning with
Uzbekistan’s climate goals.
Beyond providing financial support, IFC will collaborate closely
with East Can Solutions to ensure its environmental and social
practices adhere to IFC’s Performance Standards and global best
practices. This partnership will also assist the company in
pursuing EDGE green building certification.
IFC is a member of the World Bank Group focused on private
sector development in emerging markets. In fiscal year 2025, IFC
committed $71.7 billion to private companies and financial
institutions in developing countries.