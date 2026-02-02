Turkmenistan set to invest in Torghundi-Herat railway project

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 2. Turkmenistan is ready to invest in the Torghundi-Herat railway project, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, during a meeting with the country’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Abdul Ghani Baradar, the country's FM wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

The meeting was also attended by Afghanistan’s Ministers of Mines and Petroleum, Hedayatullah Badri, Water and Energy Mohammad Younus Akhundzada, as well as Turkmenistan’s Minister of Transport and Railways and the head of the Turkmengaz State Concern.

Meredov stated that practical work has already begun in Torghundi, Afghanistan.

The Torghundi-Herat railway project is a strategic 113–120 km rail, initiated in 2025 with $500 million in promised funding from Kazakhstan. Designed to boost trade, it connects the Soviet-era Turkmen border terminal at Torghundi to Herat city, forming a vital link in the Lapis Lazuli corridor and reducing transit times to South Asian markets.