Turkmenistan, Afghanistan discuss TAP and power supply

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 2. Afghanistan and Turkmenistan discussed finalizing the route map of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) project and expanding cross-border electricity cooperation, Trend reports via the X account of Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister.

The issue was raised during the meeting between Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Abdul Ghani Baradar and Turkmenistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov in Herat, Afghanistan. Baradar said the Afghan side is ready to complete work on the TAP route map and to ensure cooperation on electricity transmission to the Bala Murghab, Khamab, and Qarqin districts, as well as on the launch of other regional connectivity projects.

The Turkmen foreign minister stated that Turkmenistan is prepared to supply electricity to Afghanistan through five routes and to increase transmission capacity.

Earlier, in December 2025, Afghanistan completed the development of a roadmap for the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan power transmission line project. The country plans to submit it to the Turkmen side in the near future.

