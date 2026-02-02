Azerbaijan reveals list of top mobile phone brands among consumers in Jan. 2026

In January 2026, Apple smartphones took the cake in the mobile device market in Azerbaijan, securing the number one position. Samsung took the silver medal, while Xiaomi's share took a hit. The "Unknown" category took a bit of a hit, while other brands really stepped up to the plate, capturing a hefty slice of the market pie.

