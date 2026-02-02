Registration for the “Innovation and Artificial Intelligence” Scholarship Program Is Ongoing – Call for Applications

The scholarship program, implemented within joint partnership between innovation leader Bakcell and the Youth Foundation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has generated great interest among young people. More than 800 young individuals have already applied to the scholarship program aimed at developing innovation, artificial intelligence, and modern digital skills.

The scholarship program is designed to unlock the innovative potential of young people and equip them with future-ready skills through hands-on training in artificial intelligence, data analytics, programming, and UI/UX design. By empowering 150 young talents, the initiative aims to shape a new generation of skilled specialists ready to lead in the digital age.

Young people aged 18–29 with a background in IT - this opportunity is for you. Apply today through http://youthfoundation.az/ and start building the future you want. Deadline: February 16.

On the occasion of Youth Day, Bakcell proudly congratulates the young people of our country and is honored to support their journey toward a successful future driven by innovation and knowledge.

About Bakcell

Bakcell is Azerbaijan’s first and largest private telecommunications company. Today, the company serves over 3 million customers with high-quality, high-speed telecom services. As one of the largest investors in the non-oil sector of the country's economy, Bakcell contributes to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan through innovative solutions based on artificial intelligence.

Bakcell is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries across the energy, telecommunications, high technology, and construction industries.